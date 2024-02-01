Amina Arong appointed PDP national women leader

Amina Arong has been appointed as the national women’s leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, announced Arong’s appointment in a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement said Arong will serve out the term of Stella Effah-Attoe who died in October 2023 after a brief illness.

The party described Arong, from Cross River, as a “prominent women mobiliser”.

“The new National Woman Leader brings on board to the national leadership of the PDP her intellectual capacity as well as experience, competence and vigour in mobilizing women for the party at both the state and national levels,” the statement reads.

“The PDP notes with satisfaction Hon. Arong’s long standing commitment to the growth of the party, particularly her leading roles in the mobilization of several party women and youth groups at various levels, as well as in the conduct of party primaries and congresses in several parts of the country.”

Arong holds a diploma in banking and finance and a B.Sc. in accounting.

The PDP asked the national women leader to “deploy her capacity and experience in working with other members” of the national working committee (NWC) “for the continuing stability, growth and success” of the PDP.

Ologunagba added that the party also appointed Edward Adie as the director-general of PDP Institute (PDI), the intellectual and research base of the party.

He said Adie was picked after a “painstaking interview and selection process” by the PDI governing board.

“Dr Adie is a versatile researcher and expert in Nigerian Democracy, Political Communication and Development Discourse with over thirty-five research works published in both international and local platforms,” Ologunagba said.

“He is also reputed to have organized several international and national academic conferences.”

