Medical students of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, have allegedly been asked to sign an undertaking that could keep them in school for 12 years.

A medical student at the school expressed his dissatisfaction with the development on X.

The 300-level medical student disclosed that they were given an undertaking to sign while they were sitting for their Part 1 MBBS exams.

Sharing the undertaking on His X account on Wednesday, the student wrote, “Forcing students to sign an undertaking like this on the day of their exam is madness. Even cults don’t operate like this. You’re asking people who have already spent five years in the school to sign away their future, and every opportunity to get justice?

“These are children with dreams. How can a school be so shameless? They paid their fees, paid all the money you asked for, the government paid your salaries, and this is how you’re going to treat your students? Is it because your children are not here? Are we not someone’s child?

According to the undertaking, the students are required to wait for available space to continue their course, enroll in an 18-month BSc programme in Anatomy or Physiology to stay occupied, and commit to regular fee payments during the waiting period.

The undertaking also prohibits students from engaging in protests or acts that could harm the college and university’s image. The directive was issued on the day of their examination.

The students were required to agree to three conditions.

It reads: “I hereby undertake as follows:

“1. After my Part 1 MBBS (Professional) Examination, I will undertake an 18-month intercalated BSc programme in Anatomy or Physiology in the College of Medicine.

“2. I will wait until anytime there is space for me to proceed to Clinical (400 Level) before I will do so.

“3. I will continue to pay school fees as a medical student.”