The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja, on Wednesday, ruled that President Bola Tinubu cannot be disqualified on the basis of his alleged forfeiture of drug money in the United States.

Tinubu had forfeited the sum of $460,000 to the government of the United States in 1993.

But the court said that Tinubu was previously cleared by the Nigeria Police Force of any criminal issues in the U.S., which came through an enquiry the police had made to the U.S. law enforcement.

The court said Tinubu has been able to enter and exit the U.S., and that means he has no criminal case.

“On the tendering of Tinubu’s academic record from the Chicago State University and the US embassy letter to the Nigerian police clearing Mr Tinubu of any criminal record in the US, the court dismisses Mr Obi’s objections to the admissibility of the documents,” the court said.

