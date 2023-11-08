The Lagos State University (LASU), has reportedly removed Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko, its Dean of Student Affairs following allegation of certificate racketeering against him.

An online news platform had in a report accused the Dean of running a certificate racketeering syndicate.

The story said a certificate racketeering syndicate had genuine Lagos State University certificates that anyone interested could purchase for between N2m and N3m, depending on the technicality of the course involved.

Meanwhile, a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan, has been appointed as acting DSA.

Punch quoted a source in the university who does not want to be mentioned confirmed the removal saying, “Yes, it is true, Olumoko has been removed and Abatan has taken over as DSA. This happened yesterday, (Tuesday).”