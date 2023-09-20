Alice Obajemu's final home call

Adebayo Obajemu

Alice Obajemu lived well, served God to the best of her ability, impacted many lives, and raised wonderful children who know and serve God, but death is inevitable. It was the English poet, John Donne who said in his popular poem: “Death, be not proud”

Death, be not proud, though some have called thee

Mighty and dreadful, for thou art not so;

For those whom thou think’st thou dost overthrow

Die not, poor Death, nor yet canst thou kill me.

From rest and sleep, which but thy pictures be.

Much pleasure; then from thee much more must flow,

And soonest our best men with thee do go,” so it was for mama, she’s gone to sleep.

Mrs Alice Oluwayemisi Obajemu who answered the heavenly home call will be committed to the mother earth on October 6, 2023 .

Service of songs will take place on October 5, while lying in state and intermittent will follow on October 6.

Thanksgiving Service will take place between 12 to 2pm at Alabukun Church, CAC, Ita Alamu, Ilorin .

Reception will hold at Febbles Hotel &Suites at 7, M. Afọlábí Road, Tanke, Ilorin.