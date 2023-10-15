Alex Otti Foundation increases funding package to N250,000

Founder of the Alex Otti Foundation (AOF) and Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has announced an increase in the funding package of the scholarship scheme.

Dr. Otti said henceforth beneficiaries of the Foundation’s scholarship programme will receive the sum of N250,000, each, up from N150,000.

Governor Otti, who spoke during the 2022-2023 Alex Otti Scholarship Banquet, held at the Sacramento Event Centre, Olokoro, Umuahia South LGA, on Saturday, also pledged continued support to beneficiaries to enable them achieve their full potential.

A total of 34 university students received the scholarship awards at the end of this year’s selection process. No fewer than 200 students are currently receiving financial support from the Alex Otti scholarship programme.

According to Dr. Otti, the scholarship scheme which started many years ago but formally became part of the Foundation’s programme about seven years ago, is modelled in such a way that beneficiaries do not need to know anyone to receive.

He stated emphatically that the foundation has no relationship with Abia State Government neither does it benefit financially in any way from the state, describing it as a private initiative aimed at investing in the future. He charged the beneficiaries not to disappoint but rather put in their best to continue to excel.

The Governor said that the scholarship programme targets bright but indigent students of Abia origin or those resident in the state. Benefitting students are expected to maintain GPA (Grade Point Average) of no less than 3.5 to continue to stay on the scheme throughout their studies.

He appreciated the management committee of the scholarship scheme for their input and for remaining objective to the vision of the foundation without compromise.

Speaking, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor and immediate past Executive Secretary of the foundation, Mr. Chinedu Ekeke, said the selection process was transparent, adding that the scholarship award is just an arm of the Alex Otti Foundation which had continued to empower the citizens.

He thanked the Governor for giving himself for the venture, adding that the Governor never played politics with excellence.

Ekeke urged the beneficiaries to maintain high standard in education, pointing out that the foundation made sure that beneficiaries must come from public tertiary institutions.

In his remarks, the Chairman planning committee and Head, Logistics, Mr. Marcel Umesi, on behalf of the beneficiaries of the 2023 batch, thanked Governor Otti for giving them the latitude to conduct the selection process transparently, noting that all beneficiaries were selected based on merit.

He noted that the foundation had over the years produced about six first-class students, noting that the Governor is determined to building a generation of accomplished individuals who would continue to do great in their chosen fields and urged them to remain worthy ambassadors of the foundation and state at large.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, one of the first class graduates, Mr Kelvin Ikeoha thanked Governor Alex Otti for giving them a future through the foundation and pledged to also give back to the society.

The event was attended by the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, and some senior functionaries of the government, among other dignitaries.