Alex Otti congratulates govs Diri, Uzodimma on their reelection

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has sent warm felicitations to the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma on their reelection for a second term in office.

Governor Diri, on Monday, was declared winner of the Saturday, November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after he polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat his closest rival, Timipre Sylva, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 110,108 votes.

The umpire had earlier on Sunday, announced Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Imo governorship election held on Saturday.

Returning Officer for the election, Prof Abayomi Fasina, pronounced Governor Uzodimma winner with a total of 540,308 votes, defeating the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, who came second with 71,503 votes.

Governor Otti, while congratulating his Bayelsa counterpart, described the election as a hard fought contest and a vote of confidence on Governor Diri by the people, having already served four years.

He said he was happy that Governor Diri had already extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents in his victory speech, and urged him to maintain that meek and humble spirit that has continued to endear him to Bayelsans.

Governor Otti also congratulated the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Udengs Eradiri for his courage and for participating. He urged the LP candidate not to be disappointed, but to remain steadfast and build on the experiences gathered from the electioneering campaigns and the polls.

The Abia Governor wished the re-elected Bayelsa Governor resounding success as he starts his second term in office.

Meanwhile, Governor Otti also expressed gladness that the Imo governorship election was conducted in an atmosphere of peace, despite the initial uncertainties that dogged it during the campaigns.

Governor Otti called on Uzodimma to be magnanimous in victory and continue to work towards restoring lasting peace in Imo as he starts his second term in office.

As neighbours and brother states, Governor Otti promised to work harmoniously with Governor Uzodimma for the peace and economic development of the South East.