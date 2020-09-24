OBINNA EZUGWU

Former bank CEO and governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has announced the funeral arrangements of his father-in-law, Chief (Sir) Cosmas Odoemene who passed away on May 25.

Dr. Otti who announced the funeral arrangement in a statement on Thursday, said a requiem mass will be held for the deceased on Friday, October 9 by 10.00 am at

St. Dominics Catholic Church,

Yaba, Lagos.

According to the statement, on Thursday October 15, there will be vigil Mass by 5pm at St. Charles Catholic Church,

Ezuhu Na Amadi, Nguru Nweke,

Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State, which will be followed by Funeral Mass by 11am at the same church on Friday.

On Sunday, October 18, according to the statement, will be for thanksgiving Mass by 9am.

“This is to inform you of the funeral of my father in law, Late Chief (Sir) Cosmas Odoemene who passed on May 25, 2020. He was aged 81 and retired as Comptroller Of Customs in 1999 after a distinguished career with the Nigerian Custom Service,” the statement said.

“He earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Lagos. He was a Knight Of St. Mulumba (KSM) in the Catholic Church and a community leader. He had many Chieftaincy titles including “Ugbo na Akwo Aku of Nguru Nweke, Mbaise”. The burial arrangements are as follows:

Friday, October 9, 2020

Requiem Mass by 10.00 AM

St. Dominics Catholic Church,

Yaba, Lagos

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Vigil Mass by 5pm

St. Charles Catholic Church,

Ezuhu Na Amadi, Nguru Nweke,

Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State

Friday, October 16, 2020

Funeral Mass by 11am

St. Charles Catholic Church,

Ezuhu Na Amadi, Nguru Nweke,

Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Thanksgiving Mass by 9am

St. Charles Catholic Church,

Ezuhu Na Amadi, Nguru Nweke,

Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State

“Kindly join us in any or all the programmes as we bid him farewell. If, however, you are unable to attend, your prayers would suffice. He is survived by his wife Lady Susannah Odoemene, 8 Children including Priscilla my wife and 21 grandchildren. We would also appreciate to receive a tribute for publication in the brochure we are packaging for the event if convenient. Please send such tributes as soon as possible to [email protected] Thank you very much for your support and prayers.”