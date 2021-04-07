By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A Non-governmental organization, Albino Foundation, concerned with healthcare, legislation, social policy, albinism right and disability inclusion, has called on Osun State government to include Persons with Disability in its programmes.

This was as the organization also reached out to the government for partnership on driving inclusion and enhancement of involvement of Persons with Disability in government programmes and electoral process through civic engagement.

Mr Kehinde Ogungbiyitan, TAF/EU-SDGN, Project Supervisor for Osun and Ekiti states, who made the appeal, however, commended Osun government for including Persons with Disability in some of its policies.

He lauded the impactful programmes such as Osun Health Insurance Scheme, Conditional Cash Transfer and Osun Food Support provided free to the disabled community.

Speaking during the Courtesy call made to the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Honorable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Mr Ogungbiyitan urged the government to also make available sign language interpreter at all programmes and projects, as well as desk officers at government agencies to serve as liaison and for easy communication between the government and Persons with Disability.

The Albino Foundation, which is supported by European Union, also advocated for Domestication of Discrimination against Persons with Disability Laws in Osun, and asked for appointment of persons with disability into government positions.

At the courtesy call which included representative of clusters of disabiled community from the Joint Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD), the duo of Mr Stephen Olufemi, Vice Chairman 1, Olorunda local government, and a member, Aghanti Sunday, urged the government to look at Persons with Disability as persons that desire change in the society.

They asked that Persons with Disability be included in politics matters, and that there should be mandatory provision of Ramp for easy movement and inclusive education.

They pointed out that the challenges faced by persons in the disability category are numerous to mention, particularly females with disability, and tgus asked for the support of the government in alleviating this challenges to give the disability clusters meaningful lives.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Honorable Oyintiloye appreciated the foundation for coming to the government agency on issues concerned with the disability community.

He said Governor Oyetola’s government is one that understands and protects the rights of Persons with Disability hence making them priority in his policies.

Speaking further, Hon Oyintiloye said that the government will intensify effort on inclusion and Domestication of the Disability Laws, noting that Governor Oyetola runs an all inclusive government that carries along everyone on the social strata through democracy and access to Governance for all.

He agreed with the foundation that there is need for availability of infrastructure that will reduce the hardship on Persons with Disability, adding that there is need for educating the people about Persons with Disability, the Special Adviser embraced partnership with Albino Foundation to orientate, create awareness and advocate for inclusion of Persons with Disability in the state.

He maintained that Persons with Disability issue is not just about talking to the government alone, but also talking with all stakeholders and people about them, he says more education via sensitization and engagement will help persons with disability and their relationship with people.

Others present at the courtesy call which held at the Civic Engagement Office includes Mrs Bolarinwa Olabisi Program Officer for Civic Engagement, Executives of clusters of Persons with Disability, such as Mrs Funmi Abdullahi TAF EU-SDGN Osun Project lead, Lukman Adewale Admin and Account officer for Osun and Ekiti, Mathew Idowu Sign language interpreter and members such as Johnson Akinyemi, Bukola Alao and Atoyebi Abiodun.