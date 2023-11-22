The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has named Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Peoples Democratic Party, Kogi State) Chairperson Senate Committee on Local Content.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (All Progressives Congress, Ondo State) was equally named the Senate Committee Chairman on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

Akpabio made the announcement on Tuesday during plenary while reshuffling the parliamentary cabinet.

The senate President announced the new arrangement shortly after the composition of the leadership of the minority caucus of the senate.

The rearrangement of the standing committees is coming three months after its initial composition.

In August, Akpabio announced the composition and leadership of the standing committees in the upper chamber with about 72 committees.

In this development, Akpabio replaced committees of the sacked senators with new ones.

The Senate President named some of the new senators as chairmen and vice chairmen of standing committees.

Akpabio said that the rejigging of the committee leadership was for effectiveness.

The Senate President also named new vice-chairmen.

See the full list here:

1. Steel – Patrick Udubueze (Chairman); Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Vice-Chairman).

2. Tourism – Shuaibu Isa Lau (Chairman); Ireti Kingibe (Vice-Chairman).

3. Inter-Parliamentary Affairs – Jimoh Ibrahim (Chairman)

4. State and Local Government Affairs – Binos Yaroe (Chairman), Francis Fadahunsi (Vice Chairman)

5. National Atomic and Nuclear Energy – Sahabi Alhaji Yau (Chairman); Mustapha Khalid Ibrahim (Vice Chairman).

6. Youth and Community Engagement – Yemi Adaramodu (Chairman).

7. Sport Development – Kawu Sumaila (Chairman), Ned Nwoko (Vice Chairman)

8. Niger Delta Affairs – Babajide Ipinsagba (Chairman), Rev. Amos Kumai Yohanna (Vice Chairman).

9. Art, Culture and Creative Economy – Onawo Ogoshi (Chairman), Okechukwu Ezea (Vice Chairman).

10. Defence – Joel Onowakpo (Vice Chairman).

11. Petroleum Downstream – Ifeanyi Ubah (Chairman), Babajide Ipinsagba (Vice Chairman).

12. Solid Minerals Development – Sampson Ekong (Chairman).

13. Niger Delta Amendment Development Commission -Osita Ngwu (Vice Chairman).

14. Establishment and Public Services – Sunday Marshall Katung (Vice Chairman).

15. Housing – Aminu Tambuwal (Chairman); Victor Umeh (Vice Chairman).

16. Army – Syrial Fasuyi (Vice Chairman).

17. Water Resources – Kenneth Eze (Vice Chairman).

18. Industries – Isa Shuiabu Lau (Vice Chairman).

19. National Planning and Economic Affairs – (Vice Chairman) Colonel Owolo (retd.).

20. Navy – Nasir Zango Daura (Vice Chairman).

21. Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation – (Chairman) Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

22. Public Affairs and Public Procurement – (Vice Chairman) Haruna Amanu

23. Committee on Local Content – Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Chairman).

24. FCT Area Councils – Jim Kuta (Chairman); Saliu Mustapha (Vice Chairman).

25. Sustainable Development Growth – Muhammed Goje (Chairman); Patrick Ndubueze (Vice Chairman).

26. Higher Institutions – Abba Moro (Vice Chairman).

27. Drugs and Narcotics – Umar Sodiq (Vice Chairman).

28. Works – Mpigi Barnada (Vice Chairman).