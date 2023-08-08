Akpabio names Abaribe, Lawan, others heads of senate committees

Godswill Akpabio, Senate president, has announced the chairpersons of standing committees of the 10th Senate.
Those appointed include Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State; Enyinnaya Abaribe, former senate minority leader, and Ahmad Lawan, the immediate past senate president, among others.
The composition of the panels is in line with the senate standing rules, which provide for the establishment of special and standing committees.
Below is the full list.
SENATORS COMMITTEE
Ahmad Lawan – Defence
Aminu Tambuwal – Housing
Sani Musa – Finance
Solomon Adeola – Appropriations
Adams Oshiomhole – Interior
Godiya Akwashiki – Airforce
Abdulfatai Buhari – Aviation
Aliyu Wadada Public – Accounts
Osita Izunaso – Capital market
Cyril Fasuyi – Establishment
Seriake Dickson – Ecology/climate change
Jide Ipisagba – Petroleum downstream
Shehu Kaka – Special duties
Patrick Nwabueze – Works
Abiru Tokunbo – Banking
Isa Jubril – Customs
Elisha Abbo – Culture & Tourism
Victor Umeh -!Diaspora
Lawan Usman – Education
Akintunde Yunus – Environment
Ibrahim Bomai – FCT
Abubakar Sani – Foreign affairs
Banigo Harry – Health
Abdul-aziz Yari – Water resources
Enyinnaya Abaribe – Power
Aliyu Wammako – Foreign & Local debts
Adamu Aliero – Land Transport
Gbenga Daniel – Navy
Barinada Mpigi – Niger Delta
Mohammed Monguno – Judiciary
Yemi Adaramodu – Youths and Sports
Ireti Kingigbe Women – Affairs
Orji Kalu – Privatization
Mustapha Saliu – Agriculture
Aliyu Bilbis – Communications
Asuquo Ekpenyong – NDDC
Titus Zam – Rules & Business
Sunday Karimi – Senate Services
Okechukwu Ezea – Ethics & public petitions
Shehu Buba – National security & intelligence
Garba Maidoki – Legislative matter