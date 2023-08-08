Akpabio names Abaribe, Lawan, others heads of senate committees

Godswill Akpabio, Senate president, has announced the chairpersons of standing committees of the 10th Senate.

Those appointed include Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State; Enyinnaya Abaribe, former senate minority leader, and Ahmad Lawan, the immediate past senate president, among others.

The composition of the panels is in line with the senate standing rules, which provide for the establishment of special and standing committees.

Below is the full list.

SENATORS COMMITTEE

Ahmad Lawan – Defence

Aminu Tambuwal – Housing

Sani Musa – Finance

Solomon Adeola – Appropriations

Adams Oshiomhole – Interior

Godiya Akwashiki – Airforce

Abdulfatai Buhari – Aviation

Aliyu Wadada Public – Accounts

Osita Izunaso – Capital market

Cyril Fasuyi – Establishment

Seriake Dickson – Ecology/climate change

Jide Ipisagba – Petroleum downstream

Shehu Kaka – Special duties

Patrick Nwabueze – Works

Abiru Tokunbo – Banking

Isa Jubril – Customs

Elisha Abbo – Culture & Tourism

Victor Umeh -!Diaspora

Lawan Usman – Education

Akintunde Yunus – Environment

Ibrahim Bomai – FCT

Abubakar Sani – Foreign affairs

Banigo Harry – Health

Abdul-aziz Yari – Water resources

Enyinnaya Abaribe – Power

Aliyu Wammako – Foreign & Local debts

Adamu Aliero – Land Transport

Gbenga Daniel – Navy

Barinada Mpigi – Niger Delta

Mohammed Monguno – Judiciary

Yemi Adaramodu – Youths and Sports

Ireti Kingigbe Women – Affairs

Orji Kalu – Privatization

Mustapha Saliu – Agriculture

Aliyu Bilbis – Communications

Asuquo Ekpenyong – NDDC

Titus Zam – Rules & Business

Sunday Karimi – Senate Services

Okechukwu Ezea – Ethics & public petitions

Shehu Buba – National security & intelligence

Garba Maidoki – Legislative matter