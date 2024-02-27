Connect with us

Akinleye, Osun CoS greets Assembly Deputy Speaker, Akinyode on birthday
5 hours ago

The Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Kolapo Akinleye has saluted the state House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Akinyode Abidemi Oyewusi as he celebrates his birthday anniversary today

Akinleye in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen on Tuesday said Hon. Akinyode is an excellent lawmakers whose meaningful contributions at the floor of the house made him exceptional amongst the comity of assembly members.

The Osun CoS maintained that Osun is greatly blessed having someone like Hon. Akinyode as one of the principal officers of the state assembly, adding that he has been using his diverse knowledge in supporting Mr. Speaker for day- to -day activities of the legislative arms of the government which has enabled the executive arm to perform excellently in the state.

He congratulated the state deputy speaker on this special occasion of his birthday anniversary, praying to God to grant him more wisdom and knowledge to spend the rest of his life in service to humanity.

” I, on behalf of my family is using this medium to felicitate with you on this specai day of yours, as I pray to God almighty to grant you more success in the years to come. I equally want to admonish you to continue priotising people’s welfare and add more to your meaningful contributions as a state lawmaker, once again, I say BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU dear brother”

