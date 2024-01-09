Akinleye, Osun CoS eulogises Ede South chair, Afolabi on birthday

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chief of staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has described the Ede South Local Government Caretaker chairman who doubles as state ALGON Secretary, Hon. Lukman Afolabi as a shinning star in Ede politics, just as he congratulated him on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, also said Afolabi has proved that the youth can occupy position of authority and perform creditably well having noticed his performance within the shortest period he assumed office as Ede South Council chairman.

He said words are not enough to quantify Afolabi’s intellectual prowess which has earned him series of respect amongst the comity of youths in Ede.

Akinleye attested to Afolabi’s capabilities in handling issues, saying he is someone to reckon with anytime intellectual debate arise.

“Abere Soose as you are fondly called, I am proud to associate with you on this special day of yours. You are making us proud in Ede as a council chairman. No wonder your colleagues found you worthy of being the secretary at the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Osun state chapter. Congratulations on this special day of yours, Ede South Council Chair”