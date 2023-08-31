Akinbo appointed pioneer Rector OSPHAS Ilese

Dr Rasaq Y. Akinbo, the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro’s Director, Industrial Liaison and Placement Office, has been appointed the pioneer Rector of Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, (formerly, Ogun State College of Health Sciences), Ilese.

Dr. Akinbo was presented with his letter of appointment by the chairman, Governing Council of the Polytechnic, Otunba Kalejaiye in the presence of the Registrar of the institution, Mrs A A Oyefesobi

Meanwhile, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Dr Mukail Aremu Akinde, on behalf of the Management, staff and students of the Polytechnic has congratulated Akinbo saying ” another ambassador of our great institution has become rector bringing the number of our former staff to head two prominent state Polytechnics in Ogun to two.