Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari has returned to the country after spending six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on ‘vacation.’

Mrs. Buhari had quietly relocated to the UAE after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September 2020.

Her relocation came weeks after an altercation between her aides and those of her husband’s assistant, Sabiu Tunde, led to a fracas in Aso Rock, which escalated into gunshots being fired.

She reportedly cited insecurity as reason for her decision to leave the country.

She is currently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. It is unclear whether she has finally returned to live in the country.