Airtel Africa has appointed Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as a non-executive director with effect from 27 October 2020.

In a released signed by Simon O’Hara, Group Company Secretary, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, the company explained that Ms. Bayer Rosmarin’s appointment was by nomination of the controlling shareholder pursuant to the terms of relationship agreement dated 17 June 2019 between the Company, Bharti Airtel, Airtel Africa Mauritius Limited, the majority shareholder and an indirect subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, and Bharti Telecom. Ms. Bayer Rosmarin will replace Arthur Lang who will step down as a non-executive director on the same date.

Ms. Bayer Rosmarin is currently CEO of Singtel Optus and Consumer Australia. She was previously with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where she held several senior positions and varied portfolios, before being appointed as Group Executive of Institutional Banking and Markets. Ms Bayer Rosmarinis recognised for leverage ing technology, data and analytics to develop leading customer services and experience. Ms. Bayer Rosmarin was named in the Top 10 Businesswomen in Australia and the Top 25Women in Asia Pacific Finance and holds a variety of Board and advisory responsibilities.

Ms. Bayer Rosmarin has, since February 2019, served as an Independent non-executive director on

the Board of OpenPay, listed on the ASX. She will continue in that role. Openpay is a payment technology company based in Australia.

Commenting on the directorate change, Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Arthur, who joined the Board in October 2018 and supported the company through its IPO, for his significant contribution to the success of our strategy to build Airtel Africa into a market leading mobile service provider and wish him well for the future.”

He further stated: “I am delighted that Kelly has agreed to join the Airtel Africa Board and we very much look forward to working closely with her.”