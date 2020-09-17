The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said only airlines with functioning operational certificates will benefit from federal government palliative.

Capt. Musa Nuhu, NACAA Director General who disclosed this while speaking to journalists on Wednesday, noted that government palliatives will only be cover airlines with valid Air Operator Certificates.

He said though all airlines can apply, only those who have functioning certificates will be considered.

“Any airline can apply, whether functioning or not but it is a policy that participating airlines must be functioning and with Air Operators Certificates,” he said.

“I also believe that the AON has its own set of rules and they know the criteria. I believe the AON will not put forward a non-functioning airline.”

Nuhu explained that the decision to cut down major organs of the authority from nine to six was to strengthen the aviation body, adding that the Directorate of Consumer Protection had not been scrapped