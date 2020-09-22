The management of Air Peace has announced an increase in the number of flights from Lagos to Enugu, with effect from Sept. 22.

This is contained in a statement in Lagos by Mr Stanley Olisa, External Relations Officer, Air Peace on Tuesday.

He assured Enugu passengers of seamless flights.

“As we commence a daily second Los-Enugu-Los in the afternoon. Passengers can now leave Lagos for Enugu in the morning and still come back to Lagos in the evening, same day with Air Peace.

“While this is going on, we are almost finished with plans to reintroduce our night stop and early morning flights in and out of Enugu to Lagos daily.

“We thank our teeming customers for their unflinching loyalty to the Air Peace brand,” he said. (NAN)