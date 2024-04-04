Connect with us

Business

Air Peace increases capacity of Lagos-London route as demand surges
Advertisement

Business

FY 2023: Transcorp Power grows profit by 75%, declares dividend of N3.13.

Business

Unilever declares 75 kobo dividend to shareholders, PAT grows by 88.94%

Business

Nigerian stock market declines further, closes 0.32% lower

Business

Electricity customers reach 12.12m in Q4 2023 – NBS

Business

Nigerian Breweries to raise N600bn via Rights Issue

Business

MBN Project Brings Made By Nigerians Fair to Kaduna Food Festival

Business

FIRS tenders apology to CAN over 'offensive' Easter message

Business

JUST IN: FG increases electricity tariff from N66 to N225 per kilowatt

Business

Transcorp Group records robust growth in FY 2023; revenue up by 47.3%, PBT by 93.5%

Business

Air Peace increases capacity of Lagos-London route as demand surges

Published

2 hours ago

on

Air Peace increases capacity of Lagos-London route as demand surges

Air Peace has announced an increase in the capacity for its Lagos-London route in response to surging demands.

The indigenous airline announced this via its official Facebook account on Wednesday.

The statement read, “Due to overwhelming demand and interest in our London route, we have decided to increase the capacity on the route. This means that more seats are now available.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Air Peace would like to thank the Nigerian population, both in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom, for their support. We do not take it for granted, and we will be doing our best to continue to make the whole country proud.”

Air Peace conducted its inaugural flight to London with 260 passengers aboard a Boeing 777, which has a capacity of 274 seats, on Saturday. The route will be served daily from Lagos.

The move has disrupted market dynamics, prompting foreign airlines that previously enjoyed exclusivity on the route to reconsider their pricing strategies.

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, revealed that tickets for Lagos-London flights with his company were sold out until September.

During an interview with Arise TV on Monday, Onyema stated that the airline currently possesses over 30 aircraft and has placed orders for an additional 33.

He emphasised that Air Peace aims to expand its fleet to over 60 aircraft.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *