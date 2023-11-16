A'Ibom Gov, Umo Eno tasks editors on promotion of national cohesion

Pastor Umo Eno, governor of Akwa Ibom State, on Wednesday encouraged journalists and particularly editors to promote national unity in their news reportage to advance Nigeria’s democracy.

Eno who gave the urge at the 19th All Nigeria Editors Conference in Uyo, noted that, “In trying to break the news, don’t break the fabrics of the society. We need the society,”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had the theme: ”Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media”.

The governor said: “I want to plead that you use engender a new template of reportage, one that is development-oriented, where our leaders are called to account without being overly obtrusive.

” You need the nation first in order to freely practise your profession.”

He said that his administration was open to constructive criticisms and committed to driving a narrative of governance focused on making the state residents to reap dividends of democracy and build trust in government.

Eno praised the media for support for his administration.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for efforts so far in governance, and prayed God to guide him.

“May God bless our dear nation, Nigeria, and continue to give in our president and commander-in-chief more wisdom to lead our nation.

“In the process, there will be fulfilment of the dreams of our founding fathers to have a powerful, united and prosperous nation,” he said.