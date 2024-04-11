AGN suspends filmmaker, Adanma Luke, bans riverine shoots over death of Junior Pope

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), on Thursday, suspended filmmaker Adanma Luke following the death of actor Junior Pope Odonwodo.

The organisation also banned the shooting of movies in riverine areas.

Junior Pope was among the persons who drowned while returning from a shoot for a movie called “Another Side of Life” which was being produced by Adanma.

Their boat capsized around Cable Point at the waterside of River Niger in Asaba, Delta State.

While there were initial claims that Junior Pope was revived, the AGN said the actor is dead, prompting its suspension of shoots involving riverine areas and boat rides.

“Following the tragic incident of boat mishap that claimed the life of Mr John Paul Odonwodo aka Junior Pope and four other crew members at the waterside of River Niger Cable point Asaba on 10 April 2024 on a movie set titled ‘The other side of Life’ produced by Adanma Luke,” the AGN president Emeka Rollas said in a statement on Thursday.

“The leadership of the Guild has taken the following decisions: (1) All films that involve riverine areas and boat riding are at this moment suspended indefinitely, (2) no shoot on all locations Nationwide on Thursday, 11 April 2024.

“(3)The film titled ‘Another Side of Life’ is suspended indefinitely (4) No actor is allowed to work with Adamma Luke as a producer till further notice. (5) While we keep searching for the bodies of the remaining persons, may their souls rest in peace.”

The move is coming after the AGN president said the actor was alive after initially confirming Junior Pope’s death. But hours later, he deleted the post on his Instagram handle, posting another one where he said reconfirmed the actor’s death.

