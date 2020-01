Nigeria has once again dropped places on the annual Corruption Perception Index Published of Transparency International, ranking 146 in 2019, down from 144 in 2018.

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari has made fighting corruption the main policy plank of his administration.

According to the report, Nigeria did better than 34 other countries to rank 146 out of 180 countries considered, behind Botswana (34), Rwanda (51) and Mauritius (56) among other African nations.