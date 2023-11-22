Again, court grants Emefiele N300m bail

An Abuja High Court has admitted Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bail in the sum of N300 million.

Justice Hamza Muazu who granted the bail on Wednesday, also ordered Emefiele to produce two sureties in like sum.

Muazu ordered that the sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District.

Emefiele is mandated to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court and must remain within the Abuja Municipal Council.

He is expected to remain in Kuje Correctional Centre pending when he meets the bail conditions.

This comes four months after the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20 million.

