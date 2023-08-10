Again, bandits attack Plateau community kill 17

Bandits, on Thursday, killed 17 people in a fresh attack in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Reports said the attack took place in Heipang community of the LGA in the early hours of Thursday.
A grieving parent in the community, Julius Pam confirmed the attack to Punch in Jos on Thursday.
Pam said, “Good morning sir. On a sad news, there was an attack early this morning in Heipang community. A total of 17 people were killed including my brother,his wife and children, all killed.”
The Plateau State Police Command is yet to comment on the attack.
