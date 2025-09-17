Connect with us

Business

After quitting Nigeria, GSK shifts focus with $30bn U.S. investment during Trump visit
Advertisement

Business

CSCS records N2.11trn transactions in four months, set to roll out T+2 settlement cycle

Business

Nigeria to power 4,000km high-speed rail with natural gas, says minister

Business

AfDB commits $400,000 to boost Ethiopia’s capital market disclosure and product innovation

Business

UK inflation stays stuck at 3.8%, limiting Bank of England’s scope for cuts

Business

12 banks scale recapitalisation hurdle ahead of March 31 deadline

Education in Nigeria

Soldiers deployed at Bida Polytechnic as lecturers move to disrupt exam

Business

Dangote refinery breaks into US market with $18bn fuel exports as global traders snap cargoes

Business

Nigeria secures $18bn oil, gas projects as upstream reforms spur investor confidence

Business

BOAD joins global alliance against hunger and poverty

Business

After quitting Nigeria, GSK shifts focus with $30bn U.S. investment during Trump visit

Published

4 hours ago

on

After quitting Nigeria, GSK shifts focus with $30bn U.S. investment during Trump visit

Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced a $30 billion investment in the United States, underscoring a dramatic shift in strategy just two years after exiting Nigeria, where it had operated for over five decades.

The pharmaceutical giant said on Wednesday that the new funding will be channelled into research and development (R&D), advanced manufacturing, and digital technologies over the next five years. The announcement coincided with President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K., which has been accompanied by a flurry of transatlantic investment pledges.

GSK revealed that $1.2 billion of the package will support advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence, including the construction of a biologics plant in Pennsylvania for respiratory and cancer medicines, alongside digital upgrades to its existing facilities in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, and Montana.

“This week’s State Visit brings together two countries that have led the world in science and healthcare innovation. We are proud to be part of both,” GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said. “Today, we are committing to invest at least $30 billion in the United States over the next five years, further bolstering the already strong R&D and supply chain we have in the country.”

The announcement highlights GSK’s reorientation toward the U.S. market, even as it shuttered its Nigerian operations in August 2023. At the time, the company cited harsh operating conditions, foreign exchange pressures, and rising costs, choosing instead to transition to a third-party distribution model. The exit ended 51 years of direct presence in Africa’s largest economy, leaving a major gap in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector.

While GSK retreats from Africa, it is doubling down on the U.S., where the Trump administration has pressed global pharma companies to expand local production and cut drug prices. AstraZeneca has pledged $50 billion in U.S. investment by 2030, while Novartis, Sanofi, Roche, Eli Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson have all stepped up their American commitments.

Analysts say GSK’s contrasting moves reflect the divergence between emerging markets like Nigeria, burdened by inflation, weak currency, and policy uncertainty, and advanced economies offering policy incentives, stable supply chains, and large-scale R&D ecosystems.

Trump’s visit has amplified this trend, with technology and healthcare giants, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Google, OpenAI, and Salesforce, announcing multibillion-dollar investments in the U.K. and U.S., signalling closer economic ties between Washington and London.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (177) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (387) Alex Otti (590) Aliko Dangote (112) Atiku Abubakar (335) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (965) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (294) Olusegun Obasanjo (134) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (655) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (101) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement