After quitting Nigeria, GSK shifts focus with $30bn U.S. investment during Trump visit

Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced a $30 billion investment in the United States, underscoring a dramatic shift in strategy just two years after exiting Nigeria, where it had operated for over five decades.

The pharmaceutical giant said on Wednesday that the new funding will be channelled into research and development (R&D), advanced manufacturing, and digital technologies over the next five years. The announcement coincided with President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K., which has been accompanied by a flurry of transatlantic investment pledges.

GSK revealed that $1.2 billion of the package will support advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence, including the construction of a biologics plant in Pennsylvania for respiratory and cancer medicines, alongside digital upgrades to its existing facilities in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, and Montana.

“This week’s State Visit brings together two countries that have led the world in science and healthcare innovation. We are proud to be part of both,” GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said. “Today, we are committing to invest at least $30 billion in the United States over the next five years, further bolstering the already strong R&D and supply chain we have in the country.”

The announcement highlights GSK’s reorientation toward the U.S. market, even as it shuttered its Nigerian operations in August 2023. At the time, the company cited harsh operating conditions, foreign exchange pressures, and rising costs, choosing instead to transition to a third-party distribution model. The exit ended 51 years of direct presence in Africa’s largest economy, leaving a major gap in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector.

While GSK retreats from Africa, it is doubling down on the U.S., where the Trump administration has pressed global pharma companies to expand local production and cut drug prices. AstraZeneca has pledged $50 billion in U.S. investment by 2030, while Novartis, Sanofi, Roche, Eli Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson have all stepped up their American commitments.

Analysts say GSK’s contrasting moves reflect the divergence between emerging markets like Nigeria, burdened by inflation, weak currency, and policy uncertainty, and advanced economies offering policy incentives, stable supply chains, and large-scale R&D ecosystems.

Trump’s visit has amplified this trend, with technology and healthcare giants, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Google, OpenAI, and Salesforce, announcing multibillion-dollar investments in the U.K. and U.S., signalling closer economic ties between Washington and London.