African Internet Governance Forum begins in Abuja

The 11th edition of the annual African Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF) will take place from today, 19 to 21 September 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria, under the theme “Implementing the African Union’s Data Policy Framework for a Resilient and Inclusive Digital Future.”

The AfIGF is the regional platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue on internet governance issues in Africa, and has as its primary goal:, fostering African stakeholders’ engagement in the internet administration conversation across the globe.

The AfIGF will bring together representatives from governments, civil society, private sector, academia, technical community, and media from across the continent and beyond to discuss and exchange views on key internet governance issues affecting Africa. The agenda of the AfIGF will cover topics such as data protection and privacy, digital rights and inclusion, cybersecurity and trust, digital economy and innovation, digital transformation and governance, and regional and global cooperation.

It comes hot on the heels of this year’s annual African School on Internet Governance (AfriSIG), which ran from September 13 to 18, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria. AfriSIG was organised by the African Union Commission (AUC), the Association for Progressive Communications (APC), Research ICT Africa, and the United Nations Internet Governance Forum Parliamentary Track, in collaboration with Paradigm Initiative (PIN), and other stakeholders.

It brought together multiple stakeholders and had as a focus, the African Union’s Data Policy Framework. Key areas of interest included Digitalisation, sustainable development and digital inclusion and inequality, human rights and the internet, and digital economy components including, including trade, taxation and sustainable development.

The AfIGF and AfriSIG remain key initiatives in asserting Africa’s stance on internet governance as well as charting the path for a more prosperous future.