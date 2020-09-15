Fumbi Chima
Chima

Adebayo Obajemu

As part of its business diversification plans, Africa Prudential Plc, West Africa’s leading registrar and digital solutions provider company, has appointed Mrs. Fumbi Chima as an Independent Non-Executive Director, to its Board of Directors.

According to the company, the appointment is to strengthen the Company, as it begins a digital transformation drive and pivoting from its core registrar business to providing digital solutions and technology services.

Chima is an accomplished senior executive and Non-Executive Director with extensive experience, leading digital transformations within established, global corporations. Fumbi as a Chief Information Officer & Business Leader, focuses on driving business outcomes through the use of technology and digital solutions, with in-depth experience in global transformational programs and inspiring an organisation to embrace a new future

Prior to joining Adidas as CIO in 2019, Fumbi has been the transformational CIO for several global organizations and was most recently the CIO of Fox Network Group; CIO at Burberry Corporation, CIO of Walmart Stores Inc Asia business operations, and CIO of American Express’ Global Corporate Technologies. She has a proven track record of successfully partnering with business leaders and building world-class teams.

Fumbi has a Bachelor of Arts, Politics and Philosophy, University of Hull, North Humberside, U.K. In addition, she has a post graduate certification in Women Corporate Directorship, Hong Kong University and Executive Leadership Development of Harvard University.