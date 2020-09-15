Adebayo Obajemu

As part of its business diversification plans, Africa Prudential Plc, West Africa’s leading registrar and digital solutions provider company, has appointed Mrs. Fumbi Chima as an Independent Non-Executive Director, to its Board of Directors.

According to the company, the appointment is to strengthen the Company, as it begins a digital transformation drive and pivoting from its core registrar business to providing digital solutions and technology services.

Chima is an accomplished senior executive and Non-Executive Director with extensive experience, leading digital transformations within established, global corporations. Fumbi as a Chief Information Officer & Business Leader, focuses on driving business outcomes through the use of technology and digital solutions, with in-depth experience in global transformational programs and inspiring an organisation to embrace a new future

Prior to joining Adidas as CIO in 2019, Fumbi has been the transformational CIO for several global organizations and was most recently the CIO of Fox Network Group; CIO at Burberry Corporation, CIO of Walmart Stores Inc Asia business operations, and CIO of American Express’ Global Corporate Technologies. She has a proven track record of successfully partnering with business leaders and building world-class teams.

Fumbi has a Bachelor of Arts, Politics and Philosophy, University of Hull, North Humberside, U.K. In addition, she has a post graduate certification in Women Corporate Directorship, Hong Kong University and Executive Leadership Development of Harvard University.