Adebayo Obajemu

Africa Prudential Plc has notified the investing public the appointment of Mrs. Zubaida Mahey Rasheed as an Independent Non-Executive Director, to its Board of Directors. This is in pursuit of its business diversification strategy.

According to a statement by the Company, the appointment is to strengthen the Company, as it seeks to consolidate on its digital transformation drive and pivoting from its core registrar business to providing digital solutions and technology services.

Zubaida is a distinguished technocrat with over four decades experience in public and private sectors. She worked with NITEL Plc for 23 years, rising to the position of Executive Director. She gained significant experience in Corporate Strategic Management of Human and Material resources, for organisational success and was responsible for the overall marketing portfolio of the organization up to its time of privatization.

Since 2008, she has been the, CEO of Zaiydah Haleem Resources Nigeria Ltd, a private company involved in training programs and Consultancy and Supplies. She is equally serving as Deputy Coordinator of Technical Working Group (TWG) for the preparation of Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 & Nigeria Agenda 2050 (Business Environment, Trade, Competitiveness and Product Space Mapping).

Zubaida has a BSC degree in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University obtained in 1977. She is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and Associate member, National Institute of Marketing, Nigeria.

She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Nigeria Internet Exchange Point, which is an organization responsible for allowing Network operators, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and content providers to exchange Internet traffic between their networks, by means of peering agreement thus keeping the traffic within Nigeria. Other organizations, where she serves at the Board level are, the Isa Wali Empowerment Initiative (IWEI), a non-governmental and non-profit organization aimed at transforming the lives of the most vulnerable, and Imam Na’ibi Wali Educational Foundation, a non-governmental and non-profit organization aimed at promoting and creating a better world for women and children in the society through education and skill acquisition programs.

The appointment is effective, February 24, 2021, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Chairman of Africa Prudential Plc, Eniola Fadayomi stated thus:

“On behalf of the Board and Management of Africa Prudential Plc, I am pleased to welcome Zubaida to the Board. Zubaida’s track record demonstrates and embodies our company core values of execution, excellence, and enterprise, and I remain confident that this well-deserved appointment will further strengthen Africa Prudential Plc’s position as the regional industry leader across board, and in particular, in automation, innovation, investor relations, business support solutions and customer experience