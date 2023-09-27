Africa Prudential Plc appoints Festus Izevbizua as new CFO

Africa Prudential Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of the appointment of Mr. Festus Izevbizua, as the Chief Finance Officer, with effect from September 22, 2023, following the resignation of Mr. Anu Akindolire, the former Chief Finance Officer.

Festus has over three decades of professional experience spanning across the insurance, banking, energy, financial services, auditing, consulting, business advisory, risk management, tax advisory, and international finance. He has led finance teams in both national and multinational organisations such as Total Nigeria, UBA, Standard Chartered Bank, MBC International bank, Diamond Bank, etc. He was the Executive Director Finance and Shared Services of FBN Insurance Limited before joining Africa Prudential PLC

He is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria (FCIA), Senior Member of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Associate Member of Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and holds, a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Benin, a Master’s Degree in Finance from University of Calabar and an Alumni of Columbia Business School New York.