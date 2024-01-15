Affirmation of Otti’s victory: Supreme Court saved Abia from crisis – Catholic priest

Rev. Father (Dr.) Henry Maduka, a priest of the Catholic church, says the Supreme Court verdict affirming the victory of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, saved Abia from falling into crisis.

Rev. Father Maduka, the Chancellor of Umuahia Catholic Diocese, said a crisis of unimaginable proportion would have descended upon the state if the judgment had gone otherwise.

This, according to him, was because Abians had completely lost confidence in the previous administration in the state and the party that brought them into office and had looked forward to a better future in Governor Otti and that was the reason the citizens voted massively for him in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Rev. Father Maduka spoke on Sunday while giving the vote of thanks at a Thanksgiving Service held at the Mater Dei Catholic Cathedral, Umuahia, as part of the activities to celebrate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

A statement from Kazie Uko, the Chief press secretary to Governor Otti said the clergy advised the Governor to sustain the unprecedented achievements he had recorded within just seven months of assumption of office, saying Abia people are excited at the level of development in terms of road infrastructural upgrade and payment of workers salaries as and when due.

Governor Otti, speaking during the service, thanked the clergy and parishioners for their continued support even after the elections and restated his earlier promise not to disappoint the people of the State in the discharge of his duties.

“You should continue to pray for us. Remember us in your prayers, day and night; and our commitment is that we will not disappoint you,” he said.

The Governor thanked God for his victory at the Supreme Court, saying if God had not sanctioned it, it would not have happened. He narrated how he and his team had rushed to the church upon his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the duly elected Governor of Abia State on 22nd March 2023, and ascribed all glory to God.

“We may have fought hard, we may have been resilient, we may have worked very hard but if He (God) did not sanction it, it will not happen. And we have therefore come here to thank God, thank the men and women of God, thank the children of God that are here,” he declared.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Abia Chapter, Commander Ambrose Nnabugwu (Rtd.) said posterity would be kind to Governor Otti for what he has done for the Nigerian Legion, and Abians generally, within seven months in office.

Nnabugwu cited massive reconstruction and maintenance of road networks within Aba and Umuahia and, especially, attention to the welfare of the Legionnaires, as part of the Governor Otti’s achievements. He expressed hope that the Governor would do more for the members of the Nigerian Legion as the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day is being celebrated.

In a homily, the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev. Michael Ukpong noted that it is God, who gives victory, saying that Governor Otti recognises that fact.

“This knowledge is important for the continuous success of the administration. Don’t forget that the God who has given you victory will demand your stewardship. I must say, so far Abians are happy with your government. Now that every other obstacles have been removed, we have the right to get every dividends of democracy,” he expressed.

The service was attended by the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti; Deputy Governor, Engr. ikechukwu Emetu; members of the State Executive Council; Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lilian Abai; Members of the State House of Assembly, Mayors of LGAs, Chairman, Abia Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nto Mbah, service commanders, members of the Nigerian Legion, among other senior government officials and dignitaries.

