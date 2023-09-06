AFCON Qualifier: Chukwueze, Ihenacho, others arrive Super Eagles camp

AC Milan winger, Samuel Chukwueze, and Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho have arrived Super Eagles camp in Uyo ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

The duo are among the nine players currently in the Oyo camp.

Also in the camp are new invitees Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha are among the early birds in camp.

Others include; Frank Onyeka, Moses Simon; goalkeepers Adeleye Adebayo and Francis Uzoho, as well as Bruno Onyemaechi.

This was announced on the Super Eagles’ X account on Wednesday.

Members of the Nigeria Football Federation protocol department and the coaching crew led by Jose Peseiro received the players upon their arrival.

More players are expected to hit camp today as preparation for the clash on Sunday gets underway.