Connect with us

Sports

AFCON 2025 preliminary draw held
Advertisement

Sports

Preliminary round draw for AFCON 2025 holds in Egypt

Sports

Lagos govt diverts traffic ahead of city marathon

Sports

Full draw: France, Belgium, Italy, others do battle as UEFA Nations League takes centre stage

Sports

Full list: Five Nigerians who died watching Nigeria, South Africa match

Sports

JUST IN: Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties to reach AFCON final

Sports

Kanu tips Super Eagles to overcome Bafana Bafana, win 4th AFCON trophy

Sports

You can't resign, Cameroon Football Federation tells Samuel Eto’o

Sports

Osimhen reportedly cleared to join teammates in Bouake ahead of South Africa clash

Sports

AFCON: Amid fear of possible xenophobic attacks, FG issues advisory to Nigerians in South Africa

Sports

AFCON 2025 preliminary draw held

Published

1 hour ago

on

AFCON 2025 preliminary draw held

 

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preliminary draw has been held at the Confederations of African Football headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw followed the conclusion of the 34th edition of the competition hosted by Ivory Coast.

The preliminary draw had the eight lowest-ranked teams according to the FIFA ranking: Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia and Eswatini.

News continues after this Advertisement

The teams will play on home and away basis during the FIFA Window of March 18 to March 26.

Below is the full list of the AFCON preliminary draw:

Somalisa Vs Eswatini

Sao Tome Vs South Sudan

Chad Vs Mauritius

Djibouti Vs Liberia

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *