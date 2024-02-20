Sports
AFCON 2025 preliminary draw held
The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preliminary draw has been held at the Confederations of African Football headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
The draw followed the conclusion of the 34th edition of the competition hosted by Ivory Coast.
The preliminary draw had the eight lowest-ranked teams according to the FIFA ranking: Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia and Eswatini.
The teams will play on home and away basis during the FIFA Window of March 18 to March 26.
Below is the full list of the AFCON preliminary draw:
Somalisa Vs Eswatini
Sao Tome Vs South Sudan
Chad Vs Mauritius
Djibouti Vs Liberia
