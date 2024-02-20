AFCON 2025 preliminary draw held

Preliminary round draw for AFCON 2025 holds in Egypt

Djibouti Vs Liberia

Chad Vs Mauritius

Sao Tome Vs South Sudan

Somalisa Vs Eswatini

Below is the full list of the AFCON preliminary draw:

The teams will play on home and away basis during the FIFA Window of March 18 to March 26.

The preliminary draw had the eight lowest-ranked teams according to the FIFA ranking: Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia and Eswatini.

The draw followed the conclusion of the 34th edition of the competition hosted by Ivory Coast.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preliminary draw has been held at the Confederations of African Football headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

