Ado Sanusi reappointed as MD of Aero Contractors

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) gas reappointed Ado Sanusi as the managing director of Aero Contractors.

The corporation which announced the reappointment in a statement on Wednesday said Sanusi was reassigned in 2020 to manage the Nigerian Eagle (NGE) carrier as part of the exit strategy of AMCON from Arik Air, while Abdullahi Mahmood was seconded from Arik Air to manage Aero Contractors in 2021.

It noted, however, that, “Unfortunately due to the lingering issue connected with securing the airline operator certificate (AOC) of NG Eagle and the failure of the airline to take off, AMCON has decided to reassign Capt. Sanusi back to Aero.”

“Aero contractors has been in receivership under AMCON since 2016, and is undergoing restructuring with expectation of returning to schedule services in the very near future.”

Reacting to his reappointment, Sanusi said: “I am pleased to return to Aero Contractors to continue the job of repositioning the airline. I thank Capt. Mahmood for the wonderful job he has done in holding the fort.”

“A lot needs to be done to make the airline stronger to be able to face future challenges. I look forward to the support of the staff and management of the airline including other stakeholders to make the airline great once again.”