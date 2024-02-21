Connect with us

ADF congratulates Barth Nnaji as Tinubu inaugurates Aba Geometric power plant

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has congratulated Prof Barth Nnaji, former minister of power and Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Power Company on the upcoming commissioning of the geometric power project in Aba, Abia State, by President Bola Tunubu.

Tinubu will on Saturday, February 24, commission the 188 Megawatts Electricity Generating Power Plant which has the capacity to generate and supply electricity 24/7 to the people of the Aba-Umuahia axis and its environs.

The ADF in a congratulatory signed by Bishop Obi Udezue Onubogu, Chairman of its Board of Trustees, on behalf of the board, hailed the power project as a major step in the industrialization of Igboland.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Alaigbo Development Foundation(ADF), I congratulate one of the Prime Movers and Foundation Members of ADF, Prof. Barth Nnaji, the CEO of GEOMETRIC POWER COMPANY, on the occasion of the commissioning of the Project by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 24th February, 2024,” the statement said.

“We, in ADF are convinced that the GEOMETRIC POWER COMPANY with its 200 Million Dollar worth of 188 Megawatts Electricity Generating Power Plant has the capacity to generate and supply electricity 24/7 to the People of the Aba-Umuahia axis and its environs.

“This is a major step towards the industrialization of Igboland.

“We congratulate Prof. Barth Nnaji, the living Genius and Frontline Scientist of our time for your commitment and patriotism in the service of our fatherland. We wish you greater strides and accomplishments.”

The geometric power project is a special purpose vehicle of the Aba Integrated Power Project for distribution of electricity to consumers within its ring-fenced Aba metropolis.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

