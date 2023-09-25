Adesanya faces jail term for drunk-driving in New Zealand

Israel Adesanya, former UFC middleweight champion, faces up to three months in jail after he pleaded guilty to drunk-driving charges in his home country, New Zealand.

Reports said the incident took place on August 19, when Adesanya encountered a Random Breath Testing unit in Auckland while returning from dinner with friends.

He was found with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood in his system, meanwhile the legal limit in New Zealand is 50 milligrams.

In a statement he provided to Entertainment and Sports Programming Network, he said, “I want to apologise to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at a dinner.

“I am disappointed with my decision to drive, it was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable.”

According to ESPN late Sunday, he could face up to a $2,680 fine and/or three months in jail and will be back in court on January 10 for sentencing.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, the former kickboxer is considered among the greatest MMA fighters ever, with a record of 24-3 with 16 wins by knockout