By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged wealthy indegines of the state to reach out to the less privileged and vulnerable residents to alleviate their suffering.

Adeleke made the appeal while speaking at an empowerment programme organised by, Yeye Dupe Adeleke Sanni Foundation held at the country home, Ede on Friday.

The Governor who was elated by the gestures of his elder sister, challenged rich individuals in the state to emulate his sister’s gesture by supporting the poor and the downtrodden in the society.

He stressed the need for rich and influential individuals to support the government in supporting the masses to make the society a better place for all.

According to the Governor, philanthropism runs in the family and such an act makes the society grow fast, hence, urging others to emulate the Adeleke act of giving to the needy.

“I am happy to associate with my Sister and mother as she keeps the family tradition growing. This is a very commendable action. I know this is a completely private venture. This is a challenge to all well-to-do Osun residents. We must support the poor, the weak and the challenged.

“Society grows best when we love our neighbours as ourselves. This is the tradition in my family and I am happy my sister is pulling this true”, he said

Speaking, the elder sister of the governor, who is the founder of the foundation, Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sanni urged the beneficiaries not to sale the empowerment materials given to them but to use it for the benefit of their immediate families.

She stressed that the empowerment targeted womenfolk across the thirty local government areas and the area office in the state, adding that her goal was to make them self reliant.

“50 mini-buses, 100 deep freezers, 50 grinding and sewing machines and 10 hair dryers were distributed to selected women across the state. This will not be the end as other people would benefit from another round of the scheme” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Dupe Olarinde appreciated the kind guesture of the governor’s sister praying God to continue to bless the family.