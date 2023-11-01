Access Holdings Plc on Wednesday published its Third Quarter report for the period ended, 30 September 2023.

The Group achieved Gross Earnings of N1.593 trillion for the 9 months period, up by 75.76% from N906.577 billion achieved the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 82.92% to N250.444 billion from N136.914 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the financial institution stands at N7.05.

At the share price of N16.85, the P/E ratio of Access Holdings stands at 2.39x with earnings yield of 41.81%.