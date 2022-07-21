Access Bank unveils ‘AccessMore’ mega rewards

Adebayo Obajemu

Access Bank said it will be rewarding customers this summer with millions of naira, smart phones and other amazing prizes in the AccessMore mega rewards

The campaign, which was unveiled last month, will run till the end of next month and is open to customers and non-customers of the bank.

Senior Retail Advisor, Access Bank, Rob Giles said the launch of the campaign was part of the bank’s strategy to drive easy, effective and rewarding banking using the AccessMore mobile app to carry out essential transactions like paying bills, purchase airtime, funds transfer and exploring other unique features of the app.

Steps to take to enjoy rewards on the app:

Download the AccessMore app, register (signup) and opt into Access Rewards and Referrals on the app to get a 100points.

Each complete referral you make earn you additional 100 points.

Once you onboard 20 – 30 new people onto the AccessMore app, you get 2000 – 3000 points respectively and this qualifies you for a chance to win cash prizes of up to N1 million.

Customers can also stand a chance to win iPhone 13 phones, and other cash prizes of N100,000 and N50,000 and other amazing rewards.

The highlight is that the more you transact the more points you earn.