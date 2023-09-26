BudgIT, a prominent civic-tech organization, has announced Access Bank, Joe Okei-Odumakin, among others, as the exceptional winners of the 2023 Active Citizens Awards.

The award ceremony, held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, according to the firm, was an unforgettable occasion where remarkable individuals and organizations were spotlighted and acknowledged for their steadfast commitment to enhancing the lives of Nigerians and society.

A statement from BudgIt’s Peace Chris-Ubah said this year’s awards, BudgIT introduced two new categories, augmenting the existing eleven to a total of thirteen categories. Each category identified initiatives that have triggered profound civic and social transformations, significantly contributing to the nation’s overall development.

The event brought together a distinguished gathering of esteemed guests and dignitaries who united to honor these newfound champions of Nigeria’s democracy. Notable attendees were Ari Asen, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund; Simisola Adekoya, representing the High Commission of the Republic of Sierra Leone; and Madam Samata Gifty Bukari, representing the Ghana Consulate.

The esteemed winners of this edition include:

1. Ken Henshaw of We The People won the Climate Change Activism Award.

2. Nkem Okocha of Mamamoni Empowerment Foundation was honored with the Oby Ezekwesili Award for Women’s Advocacy.

3. Abubakar Sadiq Muazu of the Centre for Advocacy, Transparency, and Accountability Initiative was recognized with the Community Service Award.

4. Crystal Chigbu of LEAP (Limb Empowerment and Advocacy Program) won the Disability Advocacy and Empowerment Award.

5. Osariemen Grace Omoruyi of Restorative Justice for Africa Initiative received the Civic Activism Award.

6. Zainab Bala of The Scoop Storytelling Initiative won the Solutions Journalism Award.

7. Dr. Prosper Okonkwo of APIN Health Initiative received the Health Activism Award.

8. Murtala Abdullahi was honored as the Active Citizen of the Year.

9. Dr. Josephine Obiajulu Okei-Odumakin was honored with the Hall of Fame Award.

10. Access Bank was honored with the Corporate Award for Civic Investments.

11. Inclusive Friends was honored with the Inclusion and Diversity Award.

12. Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency was honored with the Institutional Transparency Award.

These winners emerged from a highly competitive selection process, standing out for their exceptional contributions to the lives of countless Nigerians. Their stories inspire citizens to engage in the nation’s development journey actively.

Oluseun Onigbinde, BudgIT’s Global Director, expressed his deep admiration for the awardees, emphasizing that the 2023 Active Citizens Awards recipients are “individuals who have taken up the mantle of responsibility, and we are here to celebrate them.”

The Active Citizens Awards stand as a testament to BudgIT’s commitment to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional efforts and contributions of individuals and organizations who have demonstrated unwavering dedication to advancing the welfare and progress of our nation’s citizens. BudgIT appreciates Luminate for its continued support for the Active Citizens Awards. It extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and sincere gratitude to all guests, partners, and supporters who made this beautiful journey worth it.