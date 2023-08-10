ACAMB set to hold second National Stakeholders’ Conference 2023

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of corporate and marketing communication professionals working in Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria, has announced Thursday, August 17, 2023, as the date for its 2nd National Stakeholders’ Conference set to hold at Bankers House, CIBN, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Marketing Financial Services in Dynamic Times”, the ACAMB stakeholders’ conference will serve to spotlight the evolving role of marketing communications in Nigeria’s burgeoning financial services industry.

The keynote address at the conference will be delivered by Yomi Badejo-Okunsanya, Group MD, CMC Connect and immediate past President, African Public Relations Association (APRA). There will also be a panel discussion featuring a number of high-profile marketing communication experts and c-suite executives including Steve Babaeko, CEO/Chief Creative Officer, X3M Ideas and President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Helen Ogboh, Group Head Manufacturing, Corporate Banking Directorate of First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Tolulope Ogundipe, Group Head, Banking Services, Premium Trust Bank, Tosin Adebayo-Yusuf, Executive Director/COO, Heirs Life Assurance, Dr. Sunnie Omeiza-Michael, Director, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), James Agada, Director, CWG Plc.

Commenting on the theme of this year’s stakeholders’ conference, Rasheed Bolarinwa, ACAMB President, said, “In dynamic times such as this, Marketing Communications plays an even greater role in the long-term viability and sustainable growth of Financial Institutions. It is no longer enough to offer innovative products and services, as these have become baseline in a highly competitive and consumer-driven market like ours. Hence, this conference has been carefully put together to provide all participants with the technical know-how to build and maintain trust with customers throughout the service journey whilst also factoring in the dictates of other key stakeholder groups.”

As the umbrella body of all corporate and marketing communication professionals of Financial Institutions, ACAMB has, among other objectives, the mandate to evolve and implement strategies that would enhance the reputation of the Nigerian financial services industry. The 1st Stakeholders’ Conference which held in 2022 focused on building greater synergies within the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Nigeria, in the face of the ‘new normal’ brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The event was well-attended and featured insightful masterclasses and mentorship programmes as well as fitness and bonding sessions.

The annual ACAMB Stakeholders’ Conference is open to members of the banking community and the OPS. Intending media and communication practitioners, heads of related agencies, and other relevant stakeholders are also invited to attend.