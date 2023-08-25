Academy Press Plc declares 10 kobo dividend to shareholders

Academy Press Plc has declared a final dividend of 10 kobo to its shareholders for the year ended 31 March 2023. This is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday, 11th September, 2023.

The Company reported revenue of N4.5 billion for the 12 months period, up by 9.44% from N4.11 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N17.69 million was achieved for the period under review, down by 89.84% from N174.1 million profit achieved the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at 2 kobo.

At the share price of N1.92, the P/E Ratio of Academy Press stands at 82.05x with earnings yield of 1.22%.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, 12 th to Friday, 15st September 2023.

On Thursday, 21st September 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Monday, 11th September, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts