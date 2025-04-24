Abuja launches 2025 Book City Project with National Library, NBRP at the helm

Abuja was officially flagged off as Nigeria’s 2025 Book City in a grand ceremony held at the TETFUND Auditorium on April 24, 2025. The event, hosted by the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) in collaboration with the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP), marks the beginning of a year-long campaign to promote books, reading, and literacy across the nation’s capital.

With the theme “Reading: A Unifying Factor,” the initiative aims to inspire a renewed national commitment to literacy and intellectual engagement, while showcasing Abuja as a vibrant hub of literary and cultural development.

Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, National Librarian and CEO of the National Library of Nigeria, described the occasion as a proud moment for the institution and the country. She recalled the unveiling of the Book City logo in August 2024 at the NLN headquarters as the symbolic start of the project, emphasizing the National Library’s role in preserving Nigeria’s intellectual heritage and fostering literacy for present and future generations.

“The National Library of Nigeria remains firmly aligned with the Federal Government’s vision to build a literate, informed, and enlightened citizenry,” Anunobi stated. She highlighted ongoing NLN initiatives such as readership promotion campaigns, book clubs, literacy centers, and inclusive electronic resources as part of efforts to bridge knowledge gaps and foster unity through reading.

Anunobi praised the NBRP’s Book City initiative, which has previously taken root in Uyo, Lagos, and Yenagoa, and expressed confidence that Abuja would elevate the program to new heights. She described reading as “more than a personal habit—but a social force, a bridge across divides, and indeed, a unifying factor in our richly diverse nation.”

Also speaking at the event, President of the NBRP, Richard Mammah, expressed pride in Abuja’s selection as the 2025 Book City and acknowledged the significant efforts made by the NBRP Abuja chapter and its partners to bring the project to life.

“It has indeed been a frenzy of activities… and I bear witness that the reading and books climate in Abuja will not remain the same at the close of the Year,” Mammah declared.

He commended the team spirit and dedication of all stakeholders involved, expressing optimism about the transformational impact the Book City initiative would have on reading culture in Abuja and beyond.

Professor Anunobi called on Abuja residents to embrace reading over the next 365 days, quoting American author Lemony Snicket: “Never trust anyone who has not brought a book with them.” She urged citizens to write, share, and preach the value of books as a way of life.

She also extended gratitude to the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Arch. Sonny S.T. Echono, for graciously hosting the event at short notice, describing the gesture as proof that books continue to hold a revered place in Nigeria’s national consciousness.

With a strong foundation now laid, stakeholders expressed their readiness to sustain momentum and ensure that Abuja’s year as the nation’s Book City becomes a landmark achievement in the journey towards a reading and knowledge-driven Nigeria.