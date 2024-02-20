Abia to set up one year residential, tuition free schools to equip youths with skills

As part of the comprehensive system of education being designed by the present administration in Abia, the state government has said it would commence a one year residential tuition – free school in each of the three senatorial zones of the state to equip young people with skills to become self-sustaining and employers of labour.

On completion of their one year training programme, graduands would be empowered with funds to start on their own. The programme is also in line with the state government’s interest in ensuring the abundance of artisans instead of importing them from outside.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this while briefing newsmen alongside the commissioner of Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday and that of Environment and Urban Renewal, Mr. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna at the Government House, Umuahia, pointed out that emphasis would be on skills that are currently lacking in the state.

Kanu said preferential skills of training would include solar power assembling and installation, POP designing and installation, painting, masonry, tiling, among others,” he said.

“This is a government that does not believe in empowering people with Keke and the likes. Rather the government is interested in training people who will acquire skills and who will be trained so that they can stand on their own,” he said.

“Of course you know that for quite a while now, we have been lacking artisans that have these skills. Most of the artisans that we have who have skills in these areas come from outside the state and country. So, the State government is poised to put an end to that and ensure that we have our own young people who will take- up all those skills, acquire them and make a living from them.”

Prince Okey Kanu announced the decision of the state government to suspend this month’s last Saturday environmental sanitation exercise.

He explained that the suspension became necessary in view of the dignitaries and visitors who would be arriving from other states of the federation and beyond on Saturday for the commissioning of Geometric power plant in Osisioma, Aba.

“When you have such important visitors you don’t need to impede their movement around the state,” he said. “But I encourage Abians and residents to ensure that their immediate environment is cleaned up on that Saturday.”

The commissioner revealed that the Geometric power plant has started test-run with gas supplied to it from Owaza in Ukwa West LGA.

The commissioner also used the opportunity to disclose that the State government has taken a firm stand on vehicles driving against traffic and is taking a measure to deal with it.

“To this effect, government has banned what we call ‘One way traffic ‘ in all parts of the state. It is now an offence to drive against traffic . This is in keeping with the culture of doing things right as being preached by this government. So going forward, driving against traffic will be a very serious offence in the state.”

Responding to a question on whether Abia State Government has a stake in the Geometric power plant, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday said Abia State does not have any financial commitment yet.

“Our biggest stake is to make sure enough power is supplied to Aba and for business to thrive in Aba and environs,” he said.

“Our plan is to collaborate with Geometric power plant to be successful because we also know that you cannot drive any industrialization which is a key part of the Governor’s agenda to develop and build up industrialization and manufacturing in Aba. You can’t do it without power supply. Our interest now is to get power for Abians and we are supporting and encouraging both the Geometric plant and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in every way, to make this ambition possible “

