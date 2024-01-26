Abia to set up a Standard Materials Testing Laboratory, remodels markets

The Abia State Executive Council has approved the setting up of Standard Materials Testing Laboratory in Umuahia to ensure that instances of building collapse, with the attendant human and material loses, do not occur again in the state.

When it goes into operation, the laboratory will undertake testing of materials for building, road construction, provide a platform for research as well as use such a facility to test other building and construction materials. It has the capacity to handle soil test, reinforcement of rods, aggregate materials and quality of asphalt.

This is also as the state government has commenced, what she described as “remodeling of markets” and getting rid of touting and multiple taxation” in the State.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu, in company of his Commerce, Trade and Industry counterpart, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu and General Manager Umuahia capital development Authority(UCDA), Mr. Kingsley agomuoh, disclosed these while briefing journalists in Government House, Umuahia on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting.

According to Prince Kanu, the setting up of the Standard Materials Testing Laboratory is necessitated by the incessant collapse of buildings in Nigeria.

Throwing more light on the Standard Materials Testing Laboratory, the General Manager, UCDA, Mr. Kingsley Agomuoh explained that the Laboratory is going to ensure that every building, road constructions, including bridges, meet the required standards.

His words: “You are also aware that the use of sub-standard materials is the order of the day, so with this, it’s going to be pretty difficult for you to start any construction- work and get any approval at any stage, without subjecting the materials you are going to use through this laboratory”

Mr. Agumuo, who said that the lab would also be set up in other zones of the State, hinted that the Lab is not something that is restricted to building alone but includes other forms of constructions.

According to the Information-boss , Abia State Government is insisting that all illegal gates, round the towns/cities will be removed to enhance free flow of traffic within towns and cities.

As he put it: “Along the Streets and areas where these gates exist , the people there will be pleaded with to do the needful to provide access. If they don’t do so , government will enforce compliance. Those illegal gates impede movements in times of emergencies”

He further noted that, “attachments or extensions to buildings must equally be removed in the cities. If you look round the city, you would find out that many of those buildings that bear extensions in- front of these attachments, have been converted to shops . Government is frowning at that going forward . We want buildings to remain buildings. If you have a commercial building, it would serve that purpose . If you have a residential building , let them serve that purpose . We expect those involved to take their time to do the needful and remove these stalls. After that government would enforce the relevant portions of the law to ensure compliance”.

On the fate of markets that dot every nook and corner of the state, the commissioner said that government has commenced the “remodeling of markets in the State”.

His words: ” Government wants to make all those markets very fit for the purpose. The remodeling would be a continuous exercise to improve on our markets. Of course, when you want to turn your State into a hub for business, you don’t have a choice than to begin to remodel markets as you build up infrastructure”

On the plight of the moribund industries, that once made the state proud, Prince Kanu further informed that government is planning to revamp all the moribund industries. He said a lot of investors have been jostling to come to invest. “In the months ahead , efforts would be made to get the moribund industries back on track. They would create jobs for the teeming youths and improve the revenue base of the State, he stated.

According to him, government plans to harmonize Tax payment system in the State to avoid multiple taxation. He said, a Teachnical committee is working assiduously to ensure that Government’s commitment in that regard is brought to fruition.

The Commisioner gave his words that the ease of doing business in the State has risen, saying that investors are jostling to come into the State to invest.

“Abia’s position on the ease of doing business index has improved. As at the time we came on board, Abia hovered around number 32, but now , we are at about 27 and we believe it would continue to get better. This is as a result of a number of factors; One is the improved security in the State, secondly is the massive Infrastructural development in the State and others”, he enumerated.

On touting, the Commissioner also disclosed that a Taskforce is in place to tackle the menace of touting in Aba, Umuahia and other parts of the State. He, therefore, used the opportunity to call on all those who engage in touting to desist from that saying : “We have legitimate parks and areas where they could work. If they make themselves available, they could still have work to do. The resort to touting (Agbero) and illegal collection of fees, is what Government would not tolerate, in any form.”

Contributing, the Commissioner for Commerce , Trade and Industry, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu said the present administration has carried out some reforms to improve the ease of doing business.

Said he:” As a result of the reform the administration has been able to streamline business registration processes in the State and also reduce that time required for obtaining permits. You you know that you can now get the C- of- O just within 30 days in the State.”

He maintained that the Governor Alex Otti led administration is committed to providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, saying that, he has ensured security in the State which is a big factor for investors.