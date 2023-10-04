Abia to commence palliative work on Aba-Port Harcourt expressway

From Peter Okore, Umuahia

The Abia State government says it has perfected arrangement to carry out palliative work on the failed portions of the Aba-Obigbo Expressway to ameliorate the present inconveniences commuters plying the federal highway are passing through.

Also, the state government will commence extensive palliative work on the Umuahia -Ohafia, Umuahia- Uzuakoli roads in addition to the ongoing palliative work on streets and roads in Umuahia, the State capital.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu who dropped the news while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, explained that the development is the outcome of the meeting the governor had with the Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi during his recent visit to the State.

Prince Kanu also announced that four newly constructed roads including Jubilee, Umuimo, Old Express and Udeagbala roads all in Aba would be commissioned as soon as fitting of street lights is concluded.

Contributing, the Commissioner for trade and Investment, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu said that Abia delegates are to feature in the 18th Abuja trade fare on the 6th of this month where they will market the potential that abound in the state as well as woo investors to the State.

He said the Abia delegates have been accredited and are real traders who would represent the state to showcase its enormous potential.

Answering questions the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Kenechukwu Nwosu said that government is working out plans to reclaim all school lands that have been encroached upon by individuals in the past.

He said government intervention in the education sector would be based on NEEDS assessment, adding that government has advanced community -based policing to protect school infrastructure from vandals.

He said the Governor has directed the Ministry of Education to commence capturing school boundaries with communities.

Also reacting, the General manager UCDA, Mr Kingsley Agomuoh said that the State is carrying out the demolition exercise along Ossah – Abia Tower express with human face, adding that those who are yet to receive their compensation may be as a result of wrong bank details.