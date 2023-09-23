Dr. Mrs Betty Obasi, te Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Abia state on Special Duties, has noted that there is no eye condition that will not be treated in the Abia state specialist Diagnostic center Umuahia, which is currently under rehabilitation.

Dr. Obasi said this while interacting with newsmen who were on a tour of government projects within the Umuahia metropolis.

The journalists were led on the tour by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Making her remark, Dr. Obasi, said, “Dr. Otti specifically instructed that he wants a world class eye center where every kind of eye disease will be treated at the most affordable cost and the most conducive environment and that is what you are seeing here today.

“Upon completion and commissioning which of course is in a couple of weeks, there is virtually no eye condition that will not be properly treated and managed here”.

She extolled the dedication of Governor Otti towards keeping to his campaign promises and urged Abians to take advantage of the upgrade going on in virtually all the government health facilities, and commended the SA Media a publicity for being proactive.

The team also visited the General Hospital Amachara and the Commissioner’s quarters which are all undergoing serious rehabilitation.