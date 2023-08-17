The Abia State government has announced its readiness to domesticate climate change programmes during its first summit in Umuahia, the state capital.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Urban Renewal, Mr Phillimon Ogbonna, disclosed this during an event to mark the 2023 Diocesan Tree Planting Campaign of the Catholic Diocese at Christ the King Cathedral, Aba on Thursday.

He said that the summit would be the first in the state since climate change issue gained traction in 2016.

According to him, the annual tree planting is to remind ‘man’ the connection he has with nature.

“Abia Government is planning the first Climate Change Summit where all the partners in this area will come together to domesticate climate change programmes in the state”, he said.

The commissioner said that tree planting is important to humanity and the earth because through sustaining the environment, human life is sustained.

He said that trees and forests play important roles in mitigating the impact of climate change and other environmental challenges like flooding and other forces of nature.

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Aba, Most Rev. Augustine Echema, said that this year’s diocesan tree planting was a green revolution campaign.

He said that the campaign was in line with the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa and the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.

He said it was to remind man of the need to care for the earth which belongs to every other creature for a peaceful co-existence.

Echema noted that the campaign has a mandate to plant about 1,000 economic trees.

He said it was regrettable that certain human activities had negatively impacted the ozone layer with danger looming therefrom.

The bishop therefore urged all Nigerians to consciously work towards protecting the earth.

He also appreciated the attention the present administration is giving to protecting the environment.