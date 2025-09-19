The Abia State government has reintroduced sanitary inspection services across the 17 local government areas as part of its Keep Abia Clean Initiative, aimed at positioning the state as the cleanest in the country.

Announcing the development during a media interaction at Government House, Umuahia, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the service was relaunched in August 2025 and has already recorded significant progress.

According to him, environmental health officers inspected about 4,500 premises across 85 communities in August alone. He cautioned inspectors against using the exercise as an avenue for extortion, stressing that only established environmental default fines should be enforced.

To further discourage sharp practices, Kanu disclosed that the state government had approved imprest for all 17 local government environmental health officers, ensuring they have the necessary support to carry out their duties.

“The government will not be kind to any sanitary inspector who falls short of the rules,” he warned.

The commissioner also announced that the Abia State Executive Council had approved a state-wide tree-planting campaign in line with the government’s green initiative. He explained that tree planting would help improve climatic conditions, reduce erosion and flooding, and enhance Abia’s profile as a modern and sustainable state.

On flood management, Kanu said the state was working round the clock to clear blocked drains in Aba and Umuahia, in response to NIMET’s early warning on flooding. He urged residents to keep water channels free of refuse.

Kanu further disclosed that Abia would join the rest of the world on September 25 to mark this year’s World Cleanup Day. He said the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) was already partnering with stakeholders to ensure a successful exercise.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Philemon Ogbonna, said the sanitary inspection service had been moribund but was revived by the present administration. He urged communities, traditional rulers and village heads to support the campaign.

Advertisement

“The objective of the government is not to generate revenue but to ensure our environment is clean. Sanitary inspectors have a duty to discharge their responsibilities professionally,” he stressed.

Contributing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, emphasised that the exercise must not be used for extortion.

“Given the regular outbreaks of diseases these days, this initiative is in the interest of everyone, particularly rural dwellers. What government is doing is giving sanitary inspection a human face and ensuring no one has any reason to exploit the people,” he said.