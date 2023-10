Okebulu Nkobi, a man in Abia State, is set to marry two women identified as Nnenna Okeke and Aluba Kalu, on the same day.

MC Clockwise, a Facebook user, shared the wedding invitation on Friday.

According to the invitation, the wedding will hold on November 19, 2023, at Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area, Abia State.