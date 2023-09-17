Abia launches urban renewal development initiatives

From Peter Okore, Umuahia

Abia State government has said its urban renewal development initiatives for Umuahia, Aba and other towns has been approved by the State Executive Council, noting that the ground breaking ceremony would be performed soon.

Under the plan, there would be construction of a Central Bus Terminal in Umuahia, lay-bies and Junction works improvement in certain locations, including Isi-gate and Co-orperative junctions as well as central bus terminals and trailer parks in Umuahia and Aba respectively. The whole idea is to ensure that the mass transport system in the metropolis is improved,

The state Commissioner for Information and Culture ,Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Umuahia, the state capital, explained that with the terminals, all the busses in Umuahia would collapse into one park.

According to the commissioner, government is embarking upon a number of World Bank-assisted road projects in Abia state, including a 19- kilometre Itungwa-Mgboko-Amairo-Amaise-Ahiahiabaubi-Umuoba road as well as an additional 200 km roads to bring the total road projects in the state to 219 kilometres.

He further clarified that the construction of those roads is done in partnership with the World Bank, under the Rural Access Agricultural and Marketing Project (RAAMP).

As he put it: “the UNDP is equally providing technical assistance which would focus on IGR, digital economy and investment funds to put the State on a pedestal of attracting investors”.

Continuing, Kanu stated that the Light- Up Umuahia Initiative has metamorphosed into Light- Up Abia Initiative as government is extending the initiative to Aba, after which it would extend to Ohafia, various LGA headquarters, schools and other public offices and structures.

He noted that the Light Up Umuahia Initiative is being run side- by- side with the beautification of the State capital.

According to him, a “Help Desk” has been set- up in the office of the Accountant General of the State, where everyone with outstanding salary- related challenges should approach .

The Information boss used the opportunity to dispel the social media ranting of the opposition party in the State on the issue of achievements in the first 100 days in office of the present administration and described such actions as “pure political chicanery”.

He wondered why a government of the Peoples democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state that owed salaries for periods of 12 and over 40 months could be criticizing the Dr. Alex Otti-led administration which has not only paid arrears of salaries owed by the immediate past administration, but has remained up- to-date in salary payments.

Said he: “Not only salary payments and pensions, the Otti-led administration in Abia is living up- to- expectations in other aspects of governance, especially, in the areas of healthcare, education, waste management, security, among other sectors where state of emergency was declared”.